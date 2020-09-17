  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Pope forms an unusual partnership

Thursday, September 17th, 2020

A partnership has developed is one between “an agnostic and a pope, an ex-communist and a Catholic, an Italian and an Argentine, a gastronome and a theologian.”

Carlo Petrini, founder of the international Slow Food movement, to broaden his environmental appeal.

Despite their different ideologies, the two leaders have joined together to bring awareness to an issue that affects all of humanity.

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,