A big audience for young musicians

A much bigger audience that expected faced pupils from Whakaaro Tahi Community Trust.

Music tutors Jane Hillier and Eli Moore, and a group of music students from Kaitaia’s Pompallier School had a surprisingly big audience when their performance at mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church was broadcast on National Shine TV, Bishop Dunn (Auckland) saying more than 15,000 viewers tuned in.

Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in Auckland, have drastically reduced mass congregations, leading to parishes outside Auckland being invited to have their Sunday services televised.

The parish priest at Saint Joseph’s in Kaitaia, Father Larry Rustia, had already presented one televised mass last month, and this time students at the local Catholic school were encouraged to join in. Read more

