A head shaving fundraiser by Christchurch schoolboys has raised thousands of dollars.

More than 100 schoolboys from a Christchurch high school ditched their lids in the fight against cancer.

St Bede’s College students swapped their running shoes for clippers as the usual charity run for CanTeen, run every second year by the school, was replaced by a mass head-shave because of Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions. Read more

