Iran sentenced three teenagers to have four fingers amputated

Iran has sentenced three teenagers to have four fingers amputated each as a punishment for stealing.

Hadi Rostami, Mehdi Sharafian and Mehdi Shahivand, whose exact ages are not known, were handed the punishment on Thursday after a failed attempt to appeal.

They were originally tried on November 2 last year on four counts of robbery at a court in the city of Urmia, in northern Iran close to the border with Turkey. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.