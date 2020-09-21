  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Iran sentenced three teenagers to have four fingers amputated

Monday, September 21st, 2020

Iran has sentenced three teenagers to have four fingers amputated each as a punishment for stealing.

Hadi Rostami, Mehdi Sharafian and Mehdi Shahivand, whose exact ages are not known, were handed the punishment on Thursday after a failed attempt to appeal.

They were originally tried on November 2 last year on four counts of robbery at a court in the city of Urmia, in northern Iran close to the border with Turkey. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: