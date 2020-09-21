Retired Italian couple buried together after dying of Covid-19

A story about a retired Italian couple has touched Pope Francis.

When Giuseppe Chiodi, 77, came down with the flu in February, he didn’t think much of it. Winter in his hometown — the northern Italian hamlet of Montello — can be harsh. Fevers, at least for the elderly, are a seasonal nuisance.

He and his wife, Giuseppina, 78, had each migrated to the north of Italy from the poorer south in the 1960s. They met in their 20s at the company for which they both worked, and they had been married for 54 years. read more

