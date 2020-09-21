  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Mike Pompeo Attacks Pope Francis & The ‘Moral Authority’ Of The Vatican

Monday, September 21st, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has hit out at Pope Francis following the news that diplomats from the Holy See are meeting later this month with members of the Chinese Communist Party to renew a two-year-old agreement between China and the Vatican.

Though the Middle Kingdom nominally adheres to the principle of religious freedom, it is officially an atheist state and has routinely been accused of cracking down on faith-based organizations. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,