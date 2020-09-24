Auckland landlord waits two months for tenant whose son has rare health condition

This week’s Good Sort is Auckland landlord Jackie Trevdeich. She put aside her rental property for a prospective tenant who was desperate for a home, giving her first option on the place.

Having lived in emergency housing for two years, Shelly Clarke needed a rental property in Auckland to be close to the medical community for her son Jethro, who has a rare genetic condition.

Late last year, Trevdeich met Clarke to discuss renting the Auckland house.

“We have lived in six houses in seven years,” Clarke says.

“Not being able to come up with a home for your family is a terrifying position.”

