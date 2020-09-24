Boris Johnson’s new baby baptised at Westminster Cathedral

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds had their baby son Wilfrid Lawrie Nicholas baptised at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, 12 September, Downing Street said today.

A spokesperson for the Diocese confirmed that baby Wilfred was baptised in a small private service on 12 September by Father Daniel Humphreys.

Mr Johnson was himself baptised Catholic as a child, on the wishes of his mother Charlotte Fawcett who is Catholic – making him the first baptised Catholic to become prime minister. (His godmother was Lady Rachel Billington – daughter of Lord Longford.) He was later confirmed an Anglican, while studying at Eton. Read more

