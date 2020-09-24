Episcopal Diocese of Chicago planning to sell downtown headquarters

The Episcopal Diocese of Chicago is planning to put its downtown headquarters up for sale.

The dark, mid-century office building at 65 E. Huron St. not far from the city’s downtown landmarks and glittering Magnificent Mile, houses the offices of the bishop, Episcopal Charities and the staff of St. James Cathedral, which is next door.

It also costs $750,000 a year to maintain, according to the diocese.

“Put simply, maintaining an underused diocesan headquarters in an expensive building on prime real estate is not good stewardship of diocesan assets,” Chicago Bishop Jeffrey D. Lee wrote in a letter Tuesday (Sept. 15) to members of the diocese. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.