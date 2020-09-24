Father Kevin Barr: an enigmatic champion against poverty

This week, I join most of Fiji, including my many progressive friends, in mourning the passing of Father Kevin Barr, a good man, a lifelong fighter against poverty and homelessness, for the good of humanity and not for personal gain.

But Father Barr would want Fiji not just to just mourn his passing, but more importantly learn from his own personal experience in trying to improve the livelihoods of the poorest workers in Fiji.

I write this critical account based on our long association which began with my 2006 study Just Wages for Fiji: lifting workers out of poverty, which had been commissioned by the Ecumenical Center for Research, Education and Advocacy (ECREA), at which Father Barr was Acting Director. Read more

