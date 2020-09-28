Industrial designers create new ‘Human-God Interfaces’

A joint project between Industrial Designers studying at the University of Wuppertal, Germany, and the Catholic Educational Institution in Bonn is bringing (sort of) high tech to the Catholic Mass.

The Catholic faith hasn’t really upgraded since the Second Vatican Council, at which time they swapped development environments and communication protocols from Latin to the vernacular. The rest of the Catholic hardware — the vestments, the chalices, and even the Sanctus are a few centuries old.

This project, called “Human-God Interfaces,” aims to bring the Mass into the 21st century. This includes a number of improvements to the traditional prayer process and includes digital and analogue solutions to the problem of human-to-deity communication. Read more

