Seafarers charity Apostleship of the Sea is renamed Stella Maris

The Apostleship of the Sea, a Catholic charity helping seafarers worldwide, will now be known as Stella Maris.

In a letter to the organization’s chaplains and volunteers released by the Holy See press office Monday, international director Fr. Bruno Ciceri said the change was necessary because the charity had different names in different countries, causing “confusion and misunderstanding.”

“From now on ‘Stella Maris’ will be the official name with which the Apostolate of the Catholic Church for the people of the sea will be known. This will replace the current name, ‘Apostleship of the Sea,’” he wrote, also unveiling a new logo for the charity which is present in 55 countries and supports more than a million seafarers a year. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.