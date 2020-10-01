  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Bless me, Father…this is my first drive-through confession

Thursday, October 1st, 2020

Rita Buettner says because of the COVID-19 pademic she had not been to confession for a long time.

She decided to try to find a way to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

She tried out to a drive-through confession on Saturday afternoon St. John’s in Westminster, Md. Read more

