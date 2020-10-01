  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Auckland liturgy conference postponed

Thursday, October 1st, 2020

The Worshipping Under Southern Skies 2020 conference, scheduled to be held in Auckland in early October this year, has been postponed for a year because of uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions.

The conference, which had a theme of “Weaving together Liturgy and Life”, was scheduled to be held at Auckland’s Baradene College on October 1-3, 2020. It has been postponed until October 7-9, 2021. Read more in NZCatholic

