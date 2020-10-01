Auckland liturgy conference postponed

The Worshipping Under Southern Skies 2020 conference, scheduled to be held in Auckland in early October this year, has been postponed for a year because of uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions.

The conference, which had a theme of “Weaving together Liturgy and Life”, was scheduled to be held at Auckland’s Baradene College on October 1-3, 2020. It has been postponed until October 7-9, 2021. Read more in NZCatholic

