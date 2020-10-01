First male principal in 170 years for Wellington school

Andrew Murray is the new principal of St Mary’s College in Thorndon, Wellington.

He is the first man appointed to the role in the 170-year history of the Catholic girls’ secondary school.

Murray, pictured above with his wife Benita and their daughter Charlotte, will start his new role at St Mary’s at the beginning of 2021.

The St Mary’s Board of Trustees had been seeking a new principal since the retirement last January of Catherine Ryan, principal since 2013.

It will be Murray’s second time at St Mary’s, which teaches girls from Year 9 to Year 13.

He was a dean and assistant director of religious studies at St Mary’s from 2006 to 2011.

Murray has been deputy principal of Sacred Heart Girls’ College, New Plymouth, since 2011 and is currently acting principal there.

He has also taught at St Bede’s College in Christchurch, Francis Douglas Memorial College in New Plymouth and several Catholic colleges in Victoria and New South Wales.

The wellington-born new principal has a BA in English and History from Victoria University of Wellington and Masters’ degrees from Australian Catholic University and the University of New South Wales.

In 2013, he was seconded to develop digital resources for New Zealand’s Catholic secondary schools in a project for the National Centre for Religious Studies, now part of Te Kupenga-Catholic Leadership Institute.

He has also led projects for the NZ Qualifications Authority and the Ministry of Education around the NCEA changes.

Board of Trustees chair Juli Clausen says Murray is ambitious for St Mary’s.

“He is enthusiastic and passionate about leading a school that develops outstanding students,” she said.

“His vision is for St Mary’s to be an excellent school with great tradition but not a traditional girl’s school.

He is a man of prayer, and his Catholic faith is at the core of who he is.”

David McLoughlin

Communications Adviser, NZ Catholic Bishops

Te Huinga o ngâ Pîhopa Katorika o Aotearoa

