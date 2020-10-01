Pope Francis recognizes miracle attributed to Italian laywoman who died in 1997

Pope Francis advanced the sainthood cause Tuesday of an Italian laywoman who died in 1997 after touching the lives of thousands of people despite suffering from progressive paralysis.

The pope authorized the Congregation for the Causes of Saints Sept. 29 to promulgate a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to Gaetana “Nuccia” Tolomeo, paving the way for her beatification.

He also authorized decrees relating to four priests killed during the Spanish Civil War and two founders of religious orders. Read more

