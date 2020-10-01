Pope Chooses Theme for World Communications Day

The theme for World Communications Day is particularly relevant for today’s pandemic-isolated world.

Even when physical proximity is impossible, Catholic communicators can use the media to reach out to people, help them experience the closeness of the church and invite them to follow Jesus more closely, the Vatican said.

“Come and see: Communicating, encountering people as and where they are” will be the theme for the 2021 celebration of World Communications Day, said the statement released Sept. 29. A papal message on the theme should be published on or around the Jan. 24 feast of St. Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists. Read more

