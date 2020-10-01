Wairarapa church unlikely to be sold

Because of its historical and heritage values, a member of St Joseph’s at Riversdale Beach Charitable Trust is confident that the church will remain a community asset and not sold by the Catholic parish to a private owner.

After consultation over the past year, Cardinal John Dew announced in June that of the five Wairarapa Catholic churches only Featherston’s St Teresa of Avila and Masterton’s St Patrick’s Church would be kept. Martinborough, Greytown, and Carterton churches were set to close and the properties sold. Continue reading

