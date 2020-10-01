  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Sister speaks for man who spent 44 years at Kimberley Centre

Thursday, October 1st, 2020

Paul Beale spent more than 40 years of his life as a patient in care. The treatment he received has been outlined to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission on Inquiry.

Beale, who is 69, was first admitted as a patient at the Kimberley Centre, near Levin at the age of 10 and spent 44 years there.

He functions at a very basic intellectual level.

Beale has no awareness of physical danger and can not make decisions for himself. Continue reading

