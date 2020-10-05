Caritas Aotearoa releases annual environment report

Caritas released its annual State of the Environment for Oceania report, Towards New Horizons, through a global webinar on Friday 2 October.

The webinar featured speakers from across Oceania including Tonga, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Aotearoa New Zealand, and will be hosted by the Global Catholic Climate Movement.

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand has published the Caritas State of the Environment for Oceania Report since 2014, on behalf of Caritas Oceania and the peoples of Oceania.

The report monitors and discusses the impact of and the response to five key issues: coastal erosion and sea-level rise; food and water; extreme weather; offshore mining and drilling; and access to climate finance. It is released around the Feast of St Francis of Assisi (4 October) each year.

Read the report

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.