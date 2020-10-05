Judith Collins visits church for prayer before casting early vote

National leader Judith Collins has got in on the early voting action casting her ballot in Auckland’s Tāmaki electorate.

Collins, who stands in the Papakura electorate, lives in Tāmaki, a seat comfortable held by National MP Simon O’Connor.

She arrived about 11 am to place her vote at St Thomas Tāmaki, stopping in the chapel to offer a prayer before going in to vote. Read more

