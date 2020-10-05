Judith Collins visits church for prayer before casting early vote

Some Church groups are pressing for a post-pandemic opening up, others, who have already opened up, are sounding a lament as they find it is not business as usual. There are signs of grieving for the parish – an institution Read more
The pandemic has made anyone who enters a church sensitive like never before to how we are arranged in the building. Two meters apart! No bunching up! Signs on seats where we may sit. Tape on other seats making them Read more
For Catholics, Oct. 4 is widely recognized as the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. Among the best-known and most venerated of the saints, Francis of Assisi has become synonymous in religion pop culture with brown habits, birdbaths and the Read more
Pope Francis Social Encyclical: ‘Fratelli Tutti’ was launched at the Vatican, Sunday 4 October, 2020. The document focuses on fraternity and social friendship as the ways to build a better, more just and peaceful world – with the contribution of Read more