Pope Francis appoints “God particle” physicist to Vatican panel

Fabiola Gianotti’s life and work for the past several years have had a lot to do with collisions. But it’s the kind of collision that yields good things.

If her work on a Vatican commission entails any sort of conflict with other members, such “collisions” could yield similarly good fruit.

Pope Francis on Tuesday appointed Gianotti, the director-general of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. The Italian experimental particle physicist is perhaps best known for having overseen the work that led to the discovery of what many call the “God particle.” Read more

