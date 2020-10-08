Cardinal Pell accuser denies Becciu bribery allegations

The accuser of Cardinal George Pell has denied bribery allegations regarding his complaint of abuse against the cardinal, after Italian media have reported the allegation that Cardinal Angelo Becciu might have wired money to Australia as a bribe during Pell’s trial.

“My client denies any knowledge or receipt of any payments,” attorney Vivian Waller, who represents a man who accused Pell of sexual abuse, said in an Oct. 5 statement.

“He won’t be commenting further in response to these allegations.” Read more

