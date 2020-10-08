Chinese bishop has resigned before renewal of Beijing-Vatican deal

A Chinese bishop has resigned just weeks before the Vatican and Beijing are expected to renew a controversial agreement on appointments, saying he could not keep pace with changing times.

Vincenzo Guo Xijin announced his resignation as auxiliary bishop at an evening mass in the eastern province of Fujian on Sunday, saying he did not want to become an “obstacle to progress” hindering the reconciliation of the underground and official Catholic churches. Read more

