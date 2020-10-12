New Orleons archbishop orders church burning of church altar

A New Orleons archbishop ordered the desecrated altar of a church to be burned.

The Catholic church in Pearl River, Louisiana, burned the altar where its former pastor was caught having sex with two women.

“His behavior was obscene, his desecration of the altar is demonic,” said Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans, who consecrated a new altar at the church Sunday, WVUE reports.

The former pastor at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Travis Clark, has been removed from ministry and is no longer on the diocese payroll, WDSU reported. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.