North Korean gulag prisoners ‘forced to drink river water with ashes of dead inmates’

North Korean gulag prisoners are allegedly being forced to drink river water tainted with the ashes of their dead fellow inmates.

The horrific reality of life within Kim Jong-un’s gulags was exposed by former prisoners who survived the living nightmare of Chongori concentration camp.

North Koreans can find themselves locked up there for acts as simple as watching South Korean TV or following the Christian faith, it is claimed.

For many it's a death sentence with Chongori reported to have a high mortality rate due to "injury, illness, or physical and mental abuse by prison officials."

