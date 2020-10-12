  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

St Patrick’s School Taupō raises $2400 for homeless

Monday, October 12th, 2020

Taupo’s St Patrick’s Catholic School Year 7 and 8 students stayed in cardboard boxes last Thursday night and fasted on Friday.

Sponsored by friends and family, the students raised $2400 to go towards backpack bedrolls and sleeping bags and washing facilities for the homeless, and also for foodbanks in Taupō and Tūrangi. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,