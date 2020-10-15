Bay of Plenty couple die 20 minutes apart after 66 years of marriage

The Bay of Plenty couple were married for 66 years and had just celebrated their wedding anniversary. But early on Monday Kevin and Maureen Gallagher passed away 20 minutes apart at home.

Leah Tebbutt tells their story of life, love and devotion.

“Where you go, I go.”

These were the words Maureen Hollis told her soon-to-be husband when they first met. Kevin Gallagher was explaining to the young woman he was courting that he lived and worked on the back block stations around Gisborne.

Little did she know the words would ring true more than 66 years later.

Maureen Gallagher took her last breath about 6am on Monday this week – and just 20 minutes later, so did Kevin in the home they shared in Tauranga.

