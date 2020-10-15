Leading Democrat urges Biden to appoint Muslim federal judges if elected

The vice-chair of the Democratic Party is calling on Joe Biden to commit to appointing, for the first time, Muslim judges to the federal bench if he were to win November’s presidential election.

House Representative Grace Meng made the request in a letter to the Biden campaign last week, asking the former vice president and his running mate Kamala Harris to publicly make the commitment.

“The judiciary today does not reflect the America it presides over,” the letter states. “As of 2020, there is to our knowledge no appointed member of the federal judiciary who identifies as Muslim, nor has there ever been.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.