Lord’s Prayer banned at funeral

Mourners were banned from saying the Lord’s Prayer at a funeral as it could “spread the coronavirus”.

Bosses at a council-run crematorium said if more than one person joined in, it counted as “chanting” and was not allowed.

Minister Alison Davies, 53, was left in tears at the ban at the funeral of a 94-year-old woman.

She said: “When I started reciting it, mourners stood up and joined in.

“The family were only mumbling it quietly and were all socially distanced and wearing masks.

“But the chapel superintendent wagged her finger at me and said ‘you can’t do that’.”

She added: “Banning the Lord’s Prayer is ridiculous at a time when people are saying goodbye to a loved-one.”

