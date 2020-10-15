Voting in a church could influence how you vote

The location of the voting booth, research says, could affect which boxes we tick on the day.

Voting in a church could affect more conservative candidates and issues, like our euthanasia and cannabis referendums.

Physically being at a church, it seems, makes people more likely to follow church norms unconsciously.

Voting in a school, for example, could stimulate a part of our identity that cares about kids or taking care of our communities, nudging us towards left-leaning candidates or parties.

News category: Odd Spot.