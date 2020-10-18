Royal Commission into abuse in care breaches victim’s privacy

An abuse survivor’s privacy has been breached by the Royal Commission investigating abuse in state and faith-based care.

The breach involved a survivor’s personal details being mistakenly sent to another survivor.

In an email to survivors, the commission said it was an isolated but serious incident, caused by human error.

The commission said it was deeply sorry for what happened and the staff member involved was understandably devastated.

Although the commission’s procedures were robust, they were now being reviewed so that survivors could rest assured information they shared would be safe, it said. Continue reading

News category: Royal Commission.