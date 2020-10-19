Catholic cathedral’s iconic copper dome could be sold as salvage

The distinctive copper dome rescued from the earthquake-damaged Catholic cathedral in Christchurch could be sold as salvage.

The dome was painstakingly rescued from the stricken Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament on Barbadoes St in 2011 and has been in safe storage ever since.

Catholic diocese property head Tony Sewell said many materials recovered from the cathedral during demolition, which started about a month ago, could be sold as salvage or sent to landfill. Read more

