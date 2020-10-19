  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Jobless marriage celebrant finds future career with redundant embalmer

Monday, October 19th, 2020

A wedding celebrant whose business dried up during the Covid-19 outbreak has teamed up with a funeral director who lost her job during lockdown to forge a new future.

Glennys Logan – who was the most popular wedding celebrant in New Zealand when her Central Otago business was thriving in January – was forced to find other work when bookings vanished overnight. Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,