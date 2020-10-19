Overseas workers told to leave too soon and unfairly – adviser

Overseas workers are being ‘consigned to the rubbish heap’ after the government left them with no option except returning home, according to an immigration adviser.

Skilled migrants stuck in lengthy queues for residence have been told if they are not eligible for another temporary visa while they wait, they will have to leave.

Anthea Razack, with her husband and two children, applied for residence as a travel agency manager in January 2019.

She wasn’t allocated an immigration case officer until 20 months later. One was assigned to her last month – less than a fortnight after being made redundant. Then she saw an email being sent out to advisers and applicants, telling them to leave if they are not eligible for another visa. Read more

