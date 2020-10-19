  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Child sexual exploitation rife in Fiji

Monday, October 19th, 2020

Sexual exploitation of children has become rife in Fiji.

And the problem is largely hidden from authorities and the public.

These are findings in a joint survey by the NGOs Save the Children, and End Child Prostitution and Trafficking International.

A recent UN report also revealed that abuse of children in Fiji is usually performed by family members, foreign tourists, taxi drivers, businesspeople and crew on foreign fishing vessels.

