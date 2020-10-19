Child sexual exploitation rife in Fiji

Sexual exploitation of children has become rife in Fiji.

And the problem is largely hidden from authorities and the public.

These are findings in a joint survey by the NGOs Save the Children, and End Child Prostitution and Trafficking International.

A recent UN report also revealed that abuse of children in Fiji is usually performed by family members, foreign tourists, taxi drivers, businesspeople and crew on foreign fishing vessels.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.