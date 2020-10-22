Calls for Labour to fast-track child poverty mandate

Calls are coming in for the government to fast-track its child poverty mandate.

The Child Poverty Action Group is one of several advocating for the new government, led by Child Poverty Reduction Minister Jacinda Ardern, to immediately raise income support.

Campaigner Janet McAllister said benefit levels were so low they locked many children into severe poverty.

She told Morning Report that Labour’s plan announced before the election included welfare reforms focusing on adequate incomes for families receiving benefits.

“We’re saying you need to prioritise children and enact these plans immediately. They got the mandate, the need is urgent and they have the opportunity. So they should put children first and have faith that their voters – indeed all of us in New Zealand – care about children.” Read more

