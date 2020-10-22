Pope Francis meme has some critics

As we hunkered down to church closures and online Masses a second time, I reflected on a friend’s question: Are we treating this Covid-19 lockdown as a period of hibernation or will we emerge from a chrysalis — and, if Read more
Charles Perko admits it will not stand up well as an excuse, but he does offer it up as an “explanation.” Too many Sundays he has missed Mass, he says, because he was too tired after a 12-hour shift the Read more
A friend of mine, who had spent many years establishing a successful printing business in the Midwest, opened his local newspaper to find a story about a fancy redevelopment project that the city had proposed in his neighbourhood. How nice, Read more
Dear Pope Francis, it is extremely disappointing that almost all the photos of you since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic have shown you without a mask. This is bad on so many levels. You should know better. Please, wear Read more