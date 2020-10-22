Bishop’s resignation undermines Sino-Vatican pact

A Chinese bishop has resigned after the Vatican announced plans to renew its pact with China.

This is a move which observers say is a setback to China’s hopes of implementing the deal smoothly.

The deal was signed secretly in September 2018, and no details have yet been released.

Its key provision is believed to apply to the appointment of bishops. The Chinese Communist Party would name a slate of three bishops, from which the Pope would select one.

Auxiliary Bishop Vincent Guo Xijin of Mindong announced his resignation on 4 October and said he will no longer participate in public activities.

An online letter being circulated said the bishop was resigning in view of the “signs of a new era, a new chapter for the Church, and particularly in the Diocese of Mindong”.

