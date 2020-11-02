Christchurch church buys back social units it sold decades ago

Concerns over a lack of social housing has inspired a Christchurch church to buy back homes it sold to the city council decades ago.

When Christchurch City Council agreed to transfer $50 million worth of social housing to the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust, it had to under the Public Works Act give the original owners or their descendants the first opportunity to buy their property back at the current market value. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.