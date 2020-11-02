  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Sacha Baron Cohen donates $193K to church of woman who unknowingly appeared in Borat

Monday, November 2nd, 2020

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who stars in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, donated $193,000 to the church of a woman who believed she was taking part in a documentary but instead was being featured in the mockumentary comedy film. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,