‘Disabled are getting to the point of anger’: Call for government to step up

Disabled people live in damper homes, earn less and have fewer social connections, according to a new report.

The findings from Stats NZ measure the level of inequality for the one in four New Zealanders who are disabled.

It found the median personal income for disabled people aged between 15 and 64 was less than half of that of non-disabled people, at just $353 per week. Read more

