Pushpay profit doubles as churchgoers favour cashless tithing during Covid-19

Helping churchgoers make safe, digital donations during the Covid-19 pandemic has proved a boon for Kiwi company Pushpay, which doubled its first-half profit.

After-tax profit jumped to US$13.4 million (NZ$19.6m) in the six months ended September 30, up from US$6.5m last year, while revenue rose 51 per cent to US$86.6m.

Founded in Auckland by Christians Chris Heaslip and Eliot Crowther, who felt awkward when they did not have any cash to make a donation in church one day, the digital payment platform for religious services is now the market leader in the United States, counting more than half of the top 100 churches among its customers. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.