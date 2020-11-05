Solicitor-General faces Abuse in Care Inquiry over Crown role

The Solicitor-General has fronted up to the Abuse in Care inquiry, telling the Commissioners she was there to explain the Crown’s role but not to necessarily defend it.

In evidence from survivors given to the Royal Commission last month there was often criticism of the Crown’s tactics.

“Tactics is a word that I perhaps wouldn’t use. I would just say litigation steps. Both the Crown as defendant and the survivors as plaintiffs took steps in response to what the other one does. Litigation kind of works like that, that you take ‘ah, there is a defence, have I got an answer to the defence’, and the steps follow.”

Solicitor-General Una Jagose believes the Crown’s understanding of an abuse survivor’s viewpoint has evolved over time.

News category: Royal Commission.