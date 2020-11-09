McCarrick Report to be published on Nov. 10 – Vatican

Vatican officials announced Nov. 6 that the Holy See will release Nov. 10 a long-awaited report on the investigation about the ascent to power of now-disgraced former U.S. Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick.

The report’s release comes days before the U.S. bishops gather virtually Nov. 16 and 17 for their annual meeting.

“On Tuesday, 10th November 2020, at 2 p.m. (Rome time), the Holy See will publish the report on the Holy See’s institutional knowledge and decision-making process related to former Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick (from 1930 to 2017), prepared by the Secretariat of State by mandate of the Pope,” Vatican officials said.

It added: “The same day, an hour before publication, a section of the document will be provided in advance to accredited journalists.”

News category: News Shorts, World.