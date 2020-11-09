Royal Mail unveils Christmas stamps showing stained-glass Nativity scenes

Royal Mail is celebrating Christmas with a series of six special stamps telling the story of the Nativity through stained-glass windows.

Scenes from windows in six churches across the country, covering a range of eras, styles and techniques, are included in the set, which will be on sale from Tuesday.

The Nativity story is a common subject in stained-glass artistry, with scenes often focused on the relationship between the new-born infant Jesus and the Virgin Mary.

The 2nd Class stamp depicts the Adoration of the Magi from the east window of St Andrew’s Church in the village of East Lexham in Norfolk, the round tower of which is said to be one of the oldest in England, built around 900AD.

