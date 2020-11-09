  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Former Swiss Guard releases Catholic Christmas cookbook

Monday, November 9th, 2020

A new cookbook offers recipes, some more than 1,000 years old, that have been served at the Vatican during the Advent and Christmas seasons.

“The Vatican Christmas Cookbook” is written by chef David Geisser, who is a former member of the Vatican’s Swiss Guard, along with author Thomas Kelly. Read more

