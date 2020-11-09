Timaru’s Sacred Heart Basilica strengthened and reopening

Timaru’s Sacred Heart Basilica is reopening for its first service since closing for earthquake strengthening nearly two years ago.

Holy Family Parish priest Father Chris Friel said he and the parishioners were looking forward to Sunday’s mass, the first in the historic building since February 2019.

Friel, who was ordained in the ornate church in 1994, has fond memories of it while growing up in Pleasant Point.

“It’s very special … It’s great to have it open again.” Read more

