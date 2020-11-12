Church of England delays decision on same-sex marriage and LGBT rights

The Church of England has vowed to consider its stance on LGBT+ rights issues such as same-sex marriage by 2022 in a major new publication – but critics have accused it of being all talk, no action.

Three years in the making, the Church of England has published a set of resources titled Living in Love and Faith, exploring LGBT+ issues including “identity, sexuality, relationships and marriage.”

But the materials have been criticised for admitting the ongoing harm to the LGBT+ community by the Church of England without implementing any changes.

In the foreword for the Living in Love and Faith (LLF) book, the archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell apologised for “the huge damage and hurt” inflicted on the LGBT+ community by the church.

