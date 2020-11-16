  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Gym dubs itself ‘Church of the Healthy Body’ to bypass virus restrictions

Monday, November 16th, 2020

A Polish gym has dubbed itself a church in a bid to stay open under new anti-virus restrictions that have seen the fitness industry scramble for creative loopholes.

“Because fitness classes aren’t allowed, starting today we’re offering religious gatherings for members of the Church of the Healthy Body,” the Atlantic Sports club said on Facebook. Read more

